Adopt a Pet | Butters

Butters is as soft as a baby bunny’s tummy and he is as happy as can be! This kitten is a mama’s boy with a huge heart. He’s a gentle soul who starts purring the minute he sees you.

He can happily sit in your lap for hours. Butters’ front paw was broken before he came to WCAL. He walks and runs and climbs, but slower than his brothers because it healed a little crooked. He would do best as an indoor-only cat. He’s happy to cuddle up to the mellow dog in his foster home and should do fine with almost all calm dogs and cats. Butters comes when he’s called.