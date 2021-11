Cal isn’t sure about a lot, but he’s sure that he would like a home without a loud toddler that screeches “KITTY” every time he walks in the room. This sweet guy is looking for a quiet home with lots of cozy places to nap. He's the kind of cat that will curl up next to you for some pets, but won't sit on your keyboard. He doesn’t mind a few fury companions, including nice doggos. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats