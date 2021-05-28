 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Calico kittens
Meet Nara, a calico girl with dark markings on the right side of her face, her sister Ayas, another calico with dark markings on the left side of her face, Baku, a tortie lady, and Izmir, the grey and white boy of the litter! These kittens are friendly, confident little felines who love their cardboard fort and are keeping their foster entertained with lots of rough and tumble play. They are 6 weeks old and a few kittens have begun nibbling on kibbles for the first time!
 

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children
 

 

