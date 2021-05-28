Adopt a Pet | Calico kittens

Meet Nara, a calico girl with dark markings on the right side of her face, her sister Ayas, another calico with dark markings on the left side of her face, Baku, a tortie lady, and Izmir, the grey and white boy of the litter! These kittens are friendly, confident little felines who love their cardboard fort and are keeping their foster entertained with lots of rough and tumble play. They are 6 weeks old and a few kittens have begun nibbling on kibbles for the first time!