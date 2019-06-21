{{featured_button_text}}

Our daring tabby Calliope and her fluffy tortie sister Bessie are putting on weight and growing up nicely in their foster home. They are becoming more coordinated each day! Calliope is the most curious and playful. Bessie is a love who marches to her own beat and she has a big mouth too! We call it her “tortitude.”

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

