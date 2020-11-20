Adopt a Pet | Candy Corn

Candy Corn is the queen of side eye! She is a true tortoiseshell and she embraces all aspects of a “tortitude” personality type. Candy is both independent and sweet depending on her mood. One minute she’ll duck your hand when you reach to pet her and the other, she will nuzzle you and give you a sweet chirp for a chin rub. Her most defining beauty mark is an orange toupee (perhaps it’s a beret?) on the top of her head, usually only visible when she is in motion. Candy Corn is attentive and fun and loves playing with her siblings. She has nice gentle paws and her big, innocent eyes make it hard not to fall for her! Apply online to adopt this bombshell of a kitty and a sibling to keep her company: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.