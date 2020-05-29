Adopt a Pet | Capt. Jack Sparrow

Capt. Jack Sparrow is a spunky, feisty, little ball of kitten energy. He purrs loud and plays hard. Jack needs a playful feline friend in his forever home and is is also a big fan of friendly dogs who don’t mind kitten nibbles and tail pounces. He is a climber and a jumper and he wants to be included in every activity. Because Jack has one less eye than the average kitten, he is looking for an indoor only home to keep him out of danger. Jack loves his play tunnel, wand toys, and sleeping in your lap when you’re working on your laptop or watching TV. If you’re looking to shower love and affection on a real trooper, who has been through some hard times, look no further than this meowgical face. Will you be his first mate?