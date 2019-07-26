Cashew is VERY tolerant of the tiny human in his foster home. He’s a vocal little boy kitten who loves to run around, eat, and play with the leaves of the house plants. He has the cutest white whiskers and faint stripes on his sides. Cash has been known to fall asleep in the food bowl and he makes biscuits while he sleeps. Most of all, Cash LOVES to be snuggled. He and his very round brother Macadamia are both available for adoption—you can’t go wrong with these nuts!
Our rescue group is all volunteer and entirely foster based with no facility of our own. This means that every one of our adoptable animals grows up in a real home, often with kids and other resident pets. Macadamia & Cashew live with kids, dogs and adult cats (plus their smaller sister Peanut who isn’t quite ready for adoption yet). We schedule meet & greets by appointment once an application has been received. Apply online today: