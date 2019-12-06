Adopt a Pet | Catrick Swayze

Catrick Swayze is STILL AVAILABLE! This bottle-raised kitten is a sweet, playful little boy. He holds his own with his older foster brothers and sisters and is affectionate with all humans, including little ones. He is lively and loves all the toys. Catrick has beautiful eyes and he always seems to be gazing lovingly at his people.
We have found that while older cats may be just fine on their own, young kittens like Catrick do best in a home with a feline pal to keep them company while you go to work. If you don’t already have an adult cat in your home, we can help you match him up with another cutie from our program! Not convinced? Read this article: kittenlady.org/twokittens.
You have free articles remaining.
Adopting with WCAL is easy! You can apply to adopt Catrick online and then our adoption counselor will reach out via email to answer any questions and set up a meet & greet: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application