Charlie is living in a Napa foster home with a family that includes two teens and they have done a fantastic job of teaching him to be a part of the family. He sleeps under the covers and loves to go for walks. Charlie can play ball for HOURS it seems! He is practicing meeting strangers from within our rescue group who we can trust to follow specific instructions and resist the urge to reach out to pet him at first — it’s hard because he is so cute. Even though he isn’t comfortable with hands on his body right away, Charlie will happily take treats and play ball with new people! And the second time you visit Charlie, then you can be his pal and his personal bubble seems to melt away. You just have to see how sweet he is when interacting with his foster family and know that is what his forever family will have to look forward to!
