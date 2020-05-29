Adopt a Pet | Charlie

Meet your fuzzy new lap warmer! Charlie is available for adoption NOW. This big boy is living in a foster home with older kids, cats and dogs of all sizes. His foster mom gave him some time to settle in and he has completely embraced the pampered pet lifestyle. His litterbox skills are on point and he is a chatty guy who answers back when you call to him. Charlie likes sleeping in the sun, belly rubbs and behind the ear scratches. Surviving outdoors as an alley cat is for the birds! His old scars are distant memories... Charlie tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) so he should live indoors where you can keep an eye on him and make sure he leads a long, healthy life. Cats with FIV aren’t necessarily sick, it just means they are more prone to infections than other kitties. It is safe for them to coexist with all your other pets. We are happy to send you some reading material if you want to learn more about adopting a FIV+ cat!