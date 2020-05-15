Adopt a Pet | Charlie

Can you help us shine some attention on sweet Charlie boy? It’s the season when adult kitties can easily get overlooked and all your shares and comments will help us find him a great home! Charlie is about 4 years old and he’s all love and sweetness. He was surviving as an outdoor cat in Calistoga until one of the neighbors noticed a wound over his left eye and caught him to get him seen by a vet. He’s been in a WCAL foster home for two weeks and he already comes when called, meows back when you talk to him, soaks up all your attention and has been nothing but kind. His wounds and scabs are healing nicely and his coat is feeling much softer (not so alley cat-like). All this big guy wants is affection and food. He’d prefer a dog-free home at this point but could likely learn to live with a very mellow senior pooch. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and has been treated for fleas and dewormed. Charlie is READY for all your lovin’!