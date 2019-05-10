Fostering a rescue dog is a special privilege because you get to be their bridge and connection to the world as they learn all about new things. Charlie has a special bond with his foster mom after living in her home for a few months. You can just see it in his eyes. He takes a day or two to warm up to strangers but once you are in this dog’s inner circle (and especially if you have treats) he will do anything for you! Charlie is such a good boy. There is a family out there that will be just perfect for him! And he will make them oh so happy 🧡
