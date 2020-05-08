Adopt a Pet | Charlie

Who likes breakfast? This guy! Charlie is always ready to eat and he loves all the foods. His foster mom says he takes huge bites — whether it’s canned or dry food, Charlie is stoked to have regular meals! He also loves, in the greatest way, to have his neck and chest scratched. This type of attention causes him to flop down for more when you really put some effort into it. Charlie has a perch on the window that he enjoys. This big sweetie is thrilled to be indoors and we are seeing him settle in very quickly. He doesn’t mind being picked up and has been a well mannered house guest. If you are looking for a friendly feline companion, Charlie is ready to fill the position!