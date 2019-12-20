This sleeping beauty is Cindy Lou Who and she’d like a home for the holidays! She’s very easygoing and is equal parts cuddle bug and kitten tornado. She’ll play with anything, climb anything, and burrow inside of anything that looks warm and snuggly. Cindy loves to give her humans cat baths and kitten kisses too. She was hand raised and bottle fed which means she is especially affectionate and outgoing. This little lady will be sure to win you over and turn your world upside down as only a kitten could!
She is sharing a foster home with Mandy the tabby kitten and they are great pals. We recommend you consider adopting a pair if you don’t already have a feline at home for little Cindy to play with!