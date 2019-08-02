{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Claus & Vanya

Aren’t these two adorable?! Claus is getting a top notch cat bath from his sister Vanya. These 3-month-old kittens are in the market for a Class A family! You can apply online to bring them home:

facebook.com/WineCountryAnimalLovers.orgWineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

