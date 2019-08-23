Hi! I'm Claus from WCAL's Umbrella Academy litter. I am an attention seeker just like my namesake. My foster picked this name for me because my eyeliner is on thick and my swirly patterned coat shows my excellent fashion sense. I am a chatty lad and will always tell you what I need. I love any and all humans because they bring the best stuff - food, toys and pets! I even learned to get along with the house dog so I could get more pets (she's not so bad). I really love other cats, but I love my sister Vanya most of all! We love to cuddle. I really like fast moving toys like wands and feathers, but the best toy is the one that has a human on the other end! I am really looking forward to meeting my future family.
P.S. if you have space for two, my sister Vanya is almost as cool as me...