Nothing like a major dose of puppy cuteness to get the day started on the right paw, so heeeeeerrre’s Clover! Our team is enjoying her wonderful personality and watching smarty-smart brain learn new stuff every day. She’s making lots of dog friends among our team of foster homes. Here’s to a good week ahead, powered by puppy breath! Clover the puppy is 10 weeks old and will be spayed on April 8 so that she can find the very best forever family. She is gonna be a big girl and we really hope she keeps a few of her extra cute wrinkles as she fills out! WATCH NOW: MISSING DOG FROM CALIFORNIA FOUND 600 MILES AWAY IN MEXICO(tncms-asset)d7cf3fbf-bb10-5f4e-ac9e-fe54a7538c9d[0](/tncms-asset)SEE PHOTOS FROM OUR READERS: LOVE YOUR PET DAY 2021
Adopt a Pet | Clover
