 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Clover
Adopt a Pet | Clover

Adopt a Pet | Clover

{{featured_button_text}}

Nothing like a major dose of puppy cuteness to get the day started on the right paw, so heeeeeerrre’s Clover! Our team is enjoying her wonderful personality and watching smarty-smart brain learn new stuff every day. She’s making lots of dog friends among our team of foster homes. Here’s to a good week ahead, powered by puppy breath! Clover the puppy is 10 weeks old and will be spayed on April 8 so that she can find the very best forever family. She is gonna be a big girl and we really hope she keeps a few of her extra cute wrinkles as she fills out! WATCH NOW: MISSING DOG FROM CALIFORNIA FOUND 600 MILES AWAY IN MEXICO(tncms-asset)d7cf3fbf-bb10-5f4e-ac9e-fe54a7538c9d[0](/tncms-asset)SEE PHOTOS FROM OUR READERS: LOVE YOUR PET DAY 2021

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Arthur
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Arthur

  • Updated

Arthur is unbelievably cute with his cute bengal stripes, but he's a mellow 9-month old who loves everyone he meets and is ready for his forever home. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Jakey
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Jakey

What's not to love about a one-eyed scruffy boy? Jakey is living in a foster home where he gets lots of love and is looking for his forever home. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News