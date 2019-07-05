Adopt a Pet | Clyde

Clyde had a visit with the neuter fairy last week. He is 12 weeks old and weighs about 3 pounds now. Clyde is an orphan who came to WCAL when he was less than one week old. We never got to meet his mama and aren’t exactly sure what kind of small mixed breed dog he is. Just look at how handsome he has become!
He and his sister have been hand-raised and bottle-fed and they are “big kids” now, eating tiny dog food and working on potty training and leash walks. Clyde was smaller than the tiniest kitten when he first arrived (and he still is). Bonnie has been adopted but Clyde is still looking for a family of his own!