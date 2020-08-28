 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Cocoa
Adopt a Pet | Cocoa

Adopt a Pet | Cocoa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Cocoa is the definition of good things come to those who wait. When this kitten first arrived at her foster home, Cocoa was very shy and now she has transformed into a loving purrr machine! Cocoa loves other cats, dogs and jumping for bugs. She loves to play and will paw at any wagging dog tails. Now that we've seen how friendly and confident she can be, we are looking for a patient family who will give her time to acclimate while she gets acquainted to her forever home. Cocoa is easily persuaded with some gentle words and a treat. As a reward for your patience you'll have a wonderful companion in Miss Cocoa and her cute freckled nose.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/adopt-a-cat

Watch now: A visit to the Carolyn Parr Nature Center

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Pepper
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Pepper

  • Updated

This spicy young house panther is looking for a home of her own with cat savvy folks who will love her when she is sweet and give her space when she is spicy.

+2
Adopt a Pet | McGregor
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | McGregor

  • Updated

McGregor wants to be friends with everyone and would love another kitten or playful cat to nibble on and play swatty swat games with!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News