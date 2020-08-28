Adopt a Pet | Cocoa

Cocoa is the definition of good things come to those who wait. When this kitten first arrived at her foster home, Cocoa was very shy and now she has transformed into a loving purrr machine! Cocoa loves other cats, dogs and jumping for bugs. She loves to play and will paw at any wagging dog tails. Now that we've seen how friendly and confident she can be, we are looking for a patient family who will give her time to acclimate while she gets acquainted to her forever home. Cocoa is easily persuaded with some gentle words and a treat. As a reward for your patience you'll have a wonderful companion in Miss Cocoa and her cute freckled nose.