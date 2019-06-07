{{featured_button_text}}

Introducing Constance. Her eyes will melt your heart but also make you laugh! She’s quite the lady, and makes sure to cross her legs when she is among company. Constance is 7 weeks old. She and her four sisters will be ready to go home in two short weeks! Apply to adopt today: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

