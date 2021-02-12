 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Daisy
Sweet, adoptable Daisy loves warm days sitting in the sun, preferably on a soft chair. She also loves snuggles, naps, and sitting in laps while her person reads the paper. Daisy has shown us that she can walk very nicely on leash and she’d love to keep you company on your next adventure. Daisy is a happy-go-lucky kind of gal that doesn’t let anything bother her. She’s very nice to everyone she meets and isn’t particularly needy, coexists with the other dogs and cat in her foster home.“Little D” is a mellow senior gal and she is ready to melt your heart. Visit her virtually at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Daisy.

