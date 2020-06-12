Adopt a Pet | Daisy
Adopt a Pet | Daisy

Adopt a Pet | Daisy

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Daisy

Little Daisy, WCAL’s newest senior pooch, has gotten comfortable in her foster home over the past week and after her veterinary exam, she is scheduled for an extensive dental procedure that should really improve her quality of life. Daisy is a happy go lucky kind of gal that doesn’t let anything bother her. She’s very nice to everyone she meets and isn’t particularly needy, coexists with the other dogs and cat in her foster home and was incredibly tolerant of the poking and proding at her checkup. After being left behind as an outdoor dog with very little human interaction for the past year, we weren’t sure what to expect. Dogs are resilient creatures and we feel good about working to give Daisy a cushy retirement. If you think she could be the one for you, please submit an adoption application online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Adopt a Pet | Charlie
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Charlie

  • Updated

Meet your fuzzy new lap warmer! Charlie is available for adoption NOW. This big boy is living in a foster home with older kids, cats and dogs of all sizes.

Adopt a Pet | Matisse
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Matisse

  • Updated

Matisse is a beautiful blue-eyed lynx point Siamese kitten. He was thrown from a moving vehicle on Highway 53, but a kind witness pulled over to grab him off the highway. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Ada
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Ada

Ada and the rest of the "mathematicians" (Newton, Archimides and Pythagoras) are 8 weeks old and they will all be ready for adoption as soon as this week!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News