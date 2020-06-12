Adopt a Pet | Daisy

Little Daisy, WCAL’s newest senior pooch, has gotten comfortable in her foster home over the past week and after her veterinary exam, she is scheduled for an extensive dental procedure that should really improve her quality of life. Daisy is a happy go lucky kind of gal that doesn’t let anything bother her. She’s very nice to everyone she meets and isn’t particularly needy, coexists with the other dogs and cat in her foster home and was incredibly tolerant of the poking and proding at her checkup. After being left behind as an outdoor dog with very little human interaction for the past year, we weren’t sure what to expect. Dogs are resilient creatures and we feel good about working to give Daisy a cushy retirement. If you think she could be the one for you, please submit an adoption application online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application