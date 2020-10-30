Adopt a Pet | Daisy

It’s that time of year and Daisy was a very good sport for humoring her foster mom on this morning’s dog walk. Little D strutted her stuff around the neighborhood in an orange pumpkin sweater like the good dog she is. They have been practicing Daisy’s leash skills to grow her list of talents while she waits for that special someone to choose her to be their best good pal. Daisy is a nice 10+-year-old doggy who was left behind in a backyard for over a year with a neighbor feeding her cat food. Her foster family has enjoyed watching Daisy open up. She is no longer an aloof outside dog and it was exciting to see her get comfortable with her caretakers and begin asking for attention and grunting for pets. Daisy will make a fantastic companion for an understanding adult adopter and she would enjoy the company of another mellow pooch her size. Daisy is ready to host virtual meet-and-greets! https://winecountryanimallovers.org/