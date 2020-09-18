Adopt a Pet | Daisy

Hi friends, it’s Daisy here! It has been hot and smokey outside, but don’t worry, my foster mom keeps the house nice and I like to be inside these days because that’s where the people are. It’s different than where I came from because I had no choice but to be alone in the yard. I want everyone to know I use the dog door now with ease. It took a little time, but my fosters are patient with me. Sometimes I forget, but it is becoming easier just to go outside and this seems to make everyone happy. Also, I’m good at walking on leash too! I have nice friends here and the other dogs and I get along just fine. Even the cat and I are finding we can get along. She is just so bossy (cats!)... I really like my fosters, but I understand that someone may need a good little girl to love and cuddle and spoil. So I am willing to help whoever that person may be. Stay safe everyone. “Little D”. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Daisy/