Adopt a Pet | Dashiell

This good boy is ready for adoption! Dashiell is a beautiful grey teenager and he's real joy to share a home with. Dashiell likes to snuggle with his people at night and he goes bananas for a feather wand toy; easily leaping 5 feet into the air. He shares a foster home with other cats of all ages but would also do well as your one and only as long as you are able to give him enough attention and companionship. We know that some kitties take longer than other to find their matches and luckily our foster families are very patient. Dashiell and his brothers arrived in July and we're certain that it's finally his turn to share his cat love with a family of his very own!

