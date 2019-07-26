{{featured_button_text}}

Diego is a fluffy little kitten. He’s playful and good at making himself at home. Diego would would love to go home with a friend so he has feline company in his forever home. He could be a little brother for your lonely cat or you could adopt him along with his brother Claus or sister Vanya. Apply now to bring home this handsome boy:

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

0
0
0
0
0