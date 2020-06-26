Adopt a Pet | Donate to Spay/Neuter
Can you see the family resemblance?

Big Papa was trapped at the location where our latest litter was found. Thankfully Middletown Animal Hospital squeezed him in to be altered today so he can be released! Whenever possible we aim to help the entire family because that is the only way to truly stop the cycle and prevent more unowned, unwanted litters from being born. Now that this tomcat is neutered, he will also be less likely to get hurt fighting for territory and the neighborhood will hear less yowling. Spay/Neuter saves lives AND prevents unnecessary suffering.

You can support our efforts by helping us fund more lifesaving spay and neuter procedures. 100% of your tax deductible donation benefits our rescue efforts: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/donate.

 Pythagoras is 10 weeks old and he has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea treated, dewormed and tested negative for FeLV & FIV. 

 Daisy is a happy go lucky kind of gal that doesn't let anything bother her. She's very nice to everyone she meets and is ready for adoption.

