Adopt a Pet | Donate to Spay/Neuter

Big Papa was trapped at the location where our latest litter was found. Thankfully Middletown Animal Hospital squeezed him in to be altered today so he can be released! Whenever possible we aim to help the entire family because that is the only way to truly stop the cycle and prevent more unowned, unwanted litters from being born. Now that this tomcat is neutered, he will also be less likely to get hurt fighting for territory and the neighborhood will hear less yowling. Spay/Neuter saves lives AND prevents unnecessary suffering.