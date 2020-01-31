{{featured_button_text}}

Good morning from our cuddly duo, Eloise & Emilio! These young house panthers are learning to snuggle in bed at night with their foster mom! The sleek, all-black Eloise is gentle and delicate, shy and curious. She gives her humans nice licks. Her fluffy black and white brother Emilio is less concerned with personal space and he likes to be up close and has long chatty cat talks with his caretakers. He is more of a nibbler! Once he decides that it’s petting time, you better just stop what you are doing and give in. They tend to hide when strangers first visit so they are making us work extra hard to find just the right kind, patient, cat-loving family for them! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

