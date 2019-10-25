Emilio, the 12-week-old looked like a black-and-white kitten when he was younger, but he has developed a unique “smoke” colored coat over the past few weeks! He also has whiskers for days ... Emilio was very charming at our adoption event and kindly stretched out to let all his admirers pet him and make sure there was enough of him to go around. He loves his wand toy and is looking for an adopter who will play and have fun with him. As with all kittens, he’d like a furry friend to cuddle with when you are away from the house. He and his all black sister Eloise are ready for adoption! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
