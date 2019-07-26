Mama Ethel is the sweetest cat! Her kittens are weaned and doing great and we are excited to shine the spotlight on this amazingly fluffy feline. Ethel is a polydactyl on all four feet so she has PLENTY of extra toes. She is friendly with all the humans & resident cats in her foster home and LOVES attention. Ethel waves her beautiful fluffy tail proudly in the air as she struts through the house. She came to WCAL by way of the Clearlake Animal Shelter, so we don’t know her history, but judging by the cute tufts of fur on the bottom of her feet, she may even be part Maine Coon! We believe she is less than a year old and she has healed nicely from her spay so it’s time to start accepting applications and finding Ethel a family of her own:
