Foxie! You know you’re a cute little heart breaker! Foxie, yeah! And you know you’re a cute little love maker! Foxie! I wanna take you home. You’ve got to be all mine, all mine! Ooh Foxie lady! This is one bio, with words from Jimi Hendrix, that practically writes itself ... Our kitten Foxie is 4 months old and she is equal parts fun and purr machine. Those strings on your hooded sweatshirt may be her very favorite toy and she gives little nose boops to her humans while purring her love song. She and her pal Millie are the last ones available from this litter! Choose one if you already have a cat at home who needs a cute little sister. Or — better yet — take them both home and you will be so very happy! Foxie & Millie are located in a Calistoga foster home and are already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. Apply to adopt online:
