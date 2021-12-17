Adopt a Pet | Frankie

Frankie was trapped when WCAL got a call from a tourist staying at an inn in downtown Napa. She was worried about a litter of kittens spotted living in their parking lot and our team of volunteers quickly went to work! Frankie is the most reserved from the litter of Mobsters, but once she opens up, she can be demanding of pets and love! She's a sweet, loving kitty with gorgeous orange eyes and unique half tail. Just like her mama and auntie who were both trapped, neutered and released, Frankie's tail is super kinky and short. Kinky tails are an inherited trait! Frankie gets along marvelously with other cats and she tolerates nice dogs in her foster home. She would do very well as a little sister for your friendly adult cat. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats