Adopt a Pet | Frankie

Frankie has been with WCAL for three weeks. He was picked up as a mostly blind, partially bald, incredibly itchy, flea ridden stray and he was looking pretty pitiful. After years of animal rescue, it was easy to see how much potential for joy Frankie still had, even in that miserable state.
Fast forward 2.5 weeks and Frankie has had a LOT of medicated baths! Guess what? His fur is growing back already! He has also had a dental, full blood panel (with healthy results), a sedated ear flush, been vaccinated and microchipped too. The vet believes he is about 8 years old and has many great years to come.
Frankie is incredibly friendly and he navigates spaces really well given his diminished eyesight. He has cataracts in both eyes and is completely blind in one eye. His other senses are well tuned and he puts them all to work! Frankie can go up and down stairs and poke around the yard then put himself to sleep in his cushy bed inside just fine. His favorite pasttime is snoozing on the deck in the sun. He has been friendly with every person and animal he’s met (even one very rude cat!). Frankie walks nicely on leash, comes when called and he has a wonderful personality! When he is really happy or trying to get your attention, he will dance on his hind legs and paw at the air. He likes to be on your lap or next to you in the hammock when you get home from work. He even laughs at his foster mom’s jokes!
It’s official, Frankie is now available for adoption. His fur will continue to grow in and he is going to be a wonderful companion for some lucky animal lover. Please apply online to meet him: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application