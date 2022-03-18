 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Fudge and Heath
After breakfast cleanup session! Their tiny pink tongues and little brotherly love licks are adorable. Our litter of Chocolates are some of the all-time sweetest that our team of fosters has had the pleasure of raising. Just Fudge (left) and Heath (right) are still available for adoption!

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Melody is a beautiful black tri-pawed looking for an indoor only home where she'll be safe and sound with a whole lot of love and attention. Find her at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Gidget

Adopt a Pet | Gidget

This cute, adoptable senior ragamuffin is Gidget. She's has been with WCAL for 3.5 weeks and is ready for her forever family. 

Adopt a Pet | BonBon

Adopt a Pet | BonBon

BonBon is a delightful little 9-week old brindle pup. She's curious, gregarious and sweet. She and the rest of her litter are up for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Red and Frankie

Adopt a Pet | Red and Frankie

Shy kitties Red and Frankie are almost 9.5 months old and could not be more beautiful with their soft grey coats. Adopt them today at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Griffin

Adopt a Pet | Griffin

Griffin is a 5-month old with nothing but purrs, and would like an easy going cat friend to pal around with. Adopt him now at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

