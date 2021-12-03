 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Fuego
Is orange your color!? It sure is Fuego's color! He's a sweet, sensitive, 1.5-year-old cuddle bug and it took him a few weeks to get settled before he was brave enough to really explore every inch of his foster home. Now he's out and being very social. Fuego finds his footing more and more each day. He is a master of snuggling under the covers … with or without a person which means his family has to first check before sitting down on any bed! Fuego is ready for adoption to a patient and understanding home with or without other pets.

When two cats meet, it can take quite some time for them to become friends. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

