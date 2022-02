Fuego is all tuckered out after a long week of being adorable! This big, handsome, 1.5-year-old ginger loves the sun, cat treats and snuggling under the covers with his favorite human! He's a real cuddle bug in the night time and a pretty silly boy by day. Fuego is ready to meet his special someone so they can share a pillow each night. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application