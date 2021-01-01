Adopt a Pet | Gideon

 Skip to main content
This is one of our newest felines. Little Gideon is from the Criminal Minds litter. He is the friendliest of the bunch — a black and white purr machine. This kitten loves being wrapped up in blankets and is hard to spot when first entering the room because he is usually burrowed somewhere clever. Gideon is a little bit cross-eyed and he was born with a smaller pupil in one eye. This and his gorgeous marking make him one of a kind! This litter will be ready to go home the first week in January. Apply at winecountryanimallovers.comWATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW

