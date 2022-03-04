 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Gidget

Gidget has been with WCAL for 3.5 weeks and she's looking so much healthier! Yesterday she got out for a walk in the park and had even more pep in her step than we expected. Gidget really enjoyed sniffing around. Her eyes are improving and her skin and coat is looking better after a few medicated baths. Next up, maybe a haircut for this cute, adoptable senior ragamuffin! Apply at winecountryanimallovers.org.
 

