Adopt a Pet | Gina

Gina is a precious, quiet, ladylike little kitten who is healing nicely from her spay and is ready to find a family of her very own. She will be a good companion for someone who wants a calm and entertaining beauty by their side. She loves food and toys and playing with her siblings (though she does a lot of supervising). Gina has calm vibes and has that special something that makes everyone who holds her instantly fall in love. The most common phrase from her fans is, “there is just something about Gina ... “ Her little freckly nose is adorable and you’d better watch out when she turns her big eyes on you because they have the power to melt hearts! She has grown up in a foster home with a little dog and other kitties and prefers to have company, so another kitty or stay at home human would be ideal. Apply online to learn more:
