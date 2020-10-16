Adopt a Pet | Ginger

 Skip to main content
Patience is the key to Ginger’s heart! It’s the sweetest thing ever when she reaches out to you for attention and she sure does make her humans feel loved. Ginger will raise her paw and gently tap her foster mama’s arm, requesting pets and chin scratches. Ginger is ready to be adored by caring people who can give her time to slowly settle in and all the attention she deserves. We met her as a shy young mama cat trying to raise her babies in the shelter. Her babies are adopted now and she’s just turned a year old, weighing in at only 6 pounds. It took Ginger about a month to settle into her foster home. At first she hid most of the time, coming out from under the bed to eat and use the litter box. The secret to winning Ginger over is gaining her trust slowly, letting her come out of hiding in her own time and rewarding her with yummy treats, brushing and head scratches. Now, Ginger knows her name and comes when she hears her foster mom call. She’s a proper lady and likes to regally sit on the sofa with her legs crossed, snoozing or watching The Great British Baking Show. She’s a sucker for her wire brush and adores being groomed all over, even on her belly! Ginger would be happiest as your one and only pet. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Ginger/

Watch now: What happens to animals during wildfires?

