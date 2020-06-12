Adopt a Pet | Ginger

We first met Ginger when she was discovered outside at an apartment complex, trying her very best to raise her kittens is less than ideal conditions. She was hungry and it was raining and there wasn’t much shelter from the elements, but Ginger made it work. Her kittens are adopted and now Ginger is spayed and ready for her chance at a forever family of her own! She is just 1 year old and is really coming out of her shell in her foster home. In the last week, Ginger has started climbing the cat tree and playing with toys. She would thrive in a calm cat savvy home with older children who understand that it takes time to build a relationship with a new pet. Ginger is very sweet and likes ear rubs and lounging next to her people. She is currently sharing a foster home with other cats. This beauty is officially ready for adoption!