Goose is a dreamboat. This kitten is a big fluffy boy and he's always up for wrestling with a sibling. He's very friendly and happy to be picked up and carried around or to relax on your lap. He likes to pounce on shoelaces and chase toys around the house. Goose also thinks it's helpful to dig while you scoop his litter and he always wants to participate which is so nice of him. He has four sisters who would all be happy to be adopted with him if you don't already have a nice feline at home to keep him company! Goose and his siblings are all spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption. WineCountryAnimalLovers.irg/available-cats
Adopt a Pet | Goose
Related to this story
Mary Kate & Ashley are kid-friendly love bugs. They are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
A frozen pizza kitten party! Three scrumptious little felines, DiGiorno Totino and Bagel Bite are ready for adoption through Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Joey is 67% bundle of fun, 22% adorable and 11% loyal companion and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Laredo & Amarillo love playing in the water bowels outside, laying in the cool rocks by the hose bib and digging in the cool dirt. These pups are ready for a forever home.
Amarillo and her brother are 10 weeks old, in WCAL foster care in Calistoga, and ready to be adopted by their forever family.