Adopt a Pet | Goose

Goose is a dreamboat. This kitten is a big fluffy boy and he's always up for wrestling with a sibling. He's very friendly and happy to be picked up and carried around or to relax on your lap. He likes to pounce on shoelaces and chase toys around the house. Goose also thinks it's helpful to dig while you scoop his litter and he always wants to participate which is so nice of him. He has four sisters who would all be happy to be adopted with him if you don't already have a nice feline at home to keep him company! Goose and his siblings are all spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption. WineCountryAnimalLovers.irg/available-cats