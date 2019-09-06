Gracie is a special kitty and we are looking for her perfect match so she can have a home of her own! She is especially hard to photograph because she prefers to be VERY close to her humans for maximum attention and all the pets! She runs to you as soon as she sees you gazing her direction. We love her sleek black coat, white chest and cute round cheeks. But most of all, we love how friendly she is. Gracie is a very easy keeper and is a low maintenance young cat! She is amazingly tolerant of children and lets youngsters cuddle her and hold her in the most awkward poses — it’s all love, right? She is just 2 years old and would do best as your only pet. Gracie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and will be a fantastic pet for someone who needs a couch companion and household supervisor to keep you company.
Almost five months ago, Gracie was dropped off at the front door of the WeCare cat sanctuary in St. Helena with her six one-day old kittens. Their staff knew she needed a safe space to raise her babies and called WCAL right away. We arranged for Gracie and her young family to move into a WCAL foster home immediately. Her kittens are grown and now it is time for her to get ALL the attention. Please share to help us give Gracie the happily ever after that she deserves!