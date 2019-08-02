Adopt a Pet | Gracie

My name is Gracie and I want to be your BEST friend! I’ll lay next to you while you read, watch you cook from my perch and “help” you with just about any household task. I am silky soft with big green eyes and my foster mom says that I don’t shed too much. Even though I’m not a kitten anymore, I still love to play with wand toys, crinkly catnip toys and even green beans! I am willing to tolerate some dogs, but I’d prefer to be the only cat in my household (more attention for me). I am really great with children and never get out my teeth or claws even though my foster toddler sometimes picks me up when I don’t want her to. In my ideal home there would always be someone around to pet me and tell me how pretty I am! They say I am a little needy ... I just have a lot of cat love to give! I can’t wait to meet my forever family.
