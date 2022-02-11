Adopt a Pet | Griffin

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Griffin

Griffin was SO good at his vet visit for his booster vaccines! This friendly kitty is a real winner. Nothing but purrs! Griffin flopped onto his back in the carrier for belly rubs. He grew up as an orphan and now he wants to play with all the kitties and is desperately seeking an easy going cat friend to pal around with. Orphans tend to be more nibbly than cats raised with siblings and we are helping Griffin learn that anything but a love bite ends the play session. Our fosters know not to tease a kitten with their fingers to help them build good habits for life. Griffin is all about the cuddles and will spoon his humans all night long! He's 5 months old and everything most people look for: curious, lovey, silly, brave, soft, beautiful, snuggly, confident, active, entertaining, playful ... Griffin is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, healthy and ready for adoption!

Adopt a Pet | Boo

Adopt a Pet | Boo

If you like some serious fluff with your cats, then Boo could be the one for you. Adopt her now from Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Blondie is in great shape and is a very tolerant and friendly 7-year old German Shepherd. If you're ready to share the couch, she's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Melody is an amazingly friendly tripod feline (she lost a leg with a run-in with a car) and is ready for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Dashiell

Adopt a Pet | Dashiell

Dashiell is a beautiful grey teenager who likes to snuggle with his people at night and goes bananas for a feather wand toy. He's ready for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

