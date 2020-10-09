 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Halloween kittens
Evacuation Stories: One fun way to spice up any mandatory evacuation is with a litter of bottle babies! These cuties are Pumpkin’s litter and they are being hand raised because their mom had to take antibiotics to fight off a serious infection and by the time she had recovered, her milk had dried up! Meet Junior Mint, Peppermint Pattie, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Candy Corn. These babies have just turned 4 weeks old and they will be ready for adoption right around Halloween!

