“He’s so entertaining...he’s better than TV,"  says the teenager in Hansel's foster home! Little Hansel is full of personality! His foster family calls him 'Frank the Tank' because he plays so hard with tons of energy and then crashes with cuddles and purrs! Hansel loves the family dog, plays well with other felines and is kid tested and approved. This hand raised bottle baby just turned 8 weeks old yesterday and he has reached two pounds right on schedule so he will be ready for adoption this week! Act fast if you want to be the lucky family to bring him home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

