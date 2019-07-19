“He’s so entertaining...he’s better than TV," says the teenager in Hansel's foster home! Little Hansel is full of personality! His foster family calls him 'Frank the Tank' because he plays so hard with tons of energy and then crashes with cuddles and purrs! Hansel loves the family dog, plays well with other felines and is kid tested and approved. This hand raised bottle baby just turned 8 weeks old yesterday and he has reached two pounds right on schedule so he will be ready for adoption this week! Act fast if you want to be the lucky family to bring him home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
Most Popular
-
California doesn't have enough doctors. To recruit them, the state is paying off medical school debt
-
Police: Pursuit ends in 4 arrests after Marshalls theft getaway driver hits employee
-
Vallejo woman pulled over for expired registration tags had 7 arrest warrants for Napa and Solano counties, police say
-
Bicyclist fatality in Calistoga closes Foothill Boulevard
-
Donald Frank Evans
Print Ads
Creative
Service