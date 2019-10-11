Adopt a Pet | Harrison

Harrison the handsome is almost 15 weeks old and he’s been growing up in WCAL foster homes since he was just a wee thing! He is a love bug who likes to play with the garden hose and eat all the snacks! Harrison can be shy at first, but he is curious and really wants to explore and make new friends. Our team is doing our best to help him build confidence with lots of positive new experiences. He had a good time and made some big dog pals on a slumber party this weekend. Harrison is learning to walk on leash and he runs straight to his humans for comfort if there is a loud noise or unfamiliar object. It’s very sweet. This mama’s boy will be BIG when he grows up! Please complete an online application if you are considering adoption and would like to meet him!
Thanks for reading.