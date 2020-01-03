Harrison is a 7-month-old shepherd/lab/pit bull mix. He's a soft, sweet, curious pup who is enjoying the holidays in Tahoe with his foster family. Santa brought him a crinkle elf that he adores. Harrison really thrives in the great outdoors and he loves a good "sniffari" hike in the woods. His ideal family is patient with plenty of time for him plus a friendly adult dog who can become his BFF and partner in games of tug and chase. Harrison is a good listener and he's ready to attend a reward-based training class that will help him bond with his family and grow into a confident dog. Harrison can be timid at times and he is learning not to bark at scary new things (like snow-shoers!). He is such a loving dog and we will search high and low to find him the perfect home.
