Adopt a Pet | Harrison

This brown eyed pup is Harrison! He is five months old and has mastered all the basics — potty outside, listen to the humans and sit to make good things happen. Now he is ready to adopt a family and go to school for some advanced lessons! Harry likes a regular daily routine, especially meal time! We think he would do best in a home with another well behaved dog to show him the ropes. He is crate-trained, walks nicely on leash and is living in a Calistoga foster home with two dogs, one old cat and two kids. Please apply online if you’d like to meet Harrison: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application
